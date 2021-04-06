LunchMoney Achieves Market Cap of $476,494.34 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $476,494.34 and approximately $58,810.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

