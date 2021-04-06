Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.30

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and traded as low as $29.75. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 150 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

