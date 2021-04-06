Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.06.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.00. The company had a trading volume of 611,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,331. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.89. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

