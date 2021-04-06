Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
LXFR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
