Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LXFR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

