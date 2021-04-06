Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,107 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research firms have commented on LXFR. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

