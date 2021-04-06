Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,107 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $20.86.
A number of research firms have commented on LXFR. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
