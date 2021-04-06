Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

