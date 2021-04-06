Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Lyft worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

