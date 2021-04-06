Lympo Price Down 1.7% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $947,793.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.