LYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,386.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One LYNC Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

LYNC Network Token Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,500 tokens. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

