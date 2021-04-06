M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of M.D.C. worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

