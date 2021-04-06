M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.70

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 10212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $5,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 189.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $490,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

