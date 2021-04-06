Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. RingCentral accounts for 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.68. 22,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.