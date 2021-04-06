Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 301,507 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 15.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 17,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

