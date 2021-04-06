Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 27,031 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Snap comprises 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

SNAP traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251,713. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

