Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.39. 50,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $289.57 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

