Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Invests $14.56 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 16.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 22,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.