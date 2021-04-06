Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.78. 8,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.