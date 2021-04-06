Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. 528,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,674,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.