Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,483 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Walmart accounts for 3.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 214,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.