Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 344,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.