Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,282. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

