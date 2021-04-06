Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,817,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $168.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

