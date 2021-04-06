Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. 44,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $79.89 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

