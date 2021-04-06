Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

