MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.63

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 5577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

