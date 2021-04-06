MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 6.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 30,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 842,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.