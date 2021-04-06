Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $40.41

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.41, but opened at $39.50. Magnite shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 6,199 shares.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Magnite alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,220 shares of company stock worth $7,814,641. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.