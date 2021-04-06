MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $506.05 million and $1.71 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.