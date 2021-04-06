Maincoin (MNC) One Day Volume Tops $273,644.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $273,644.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

