MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

MMD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

