Maker Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $2,334.17 or 0.04037118 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $136.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

