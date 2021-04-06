Maker Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $2,261.34 or 0.03854407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $97.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

