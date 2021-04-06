Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.81

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.81 and traded as low as $43.81. Makita shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 16,608 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

