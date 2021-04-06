Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Malibu Boats worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

MBUU stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

