Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.73

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.73 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 163.39 ($2.13). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.11), with a volume of 2,351,116 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.44 ($1.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

