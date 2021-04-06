Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Manchester United by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Manchester United by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Manchester United by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 79.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

