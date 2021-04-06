Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Manhattan Associates worth $40,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,484 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

