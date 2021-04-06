MANTRA DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.41 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $123.61 million and $19.41 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 280,893,089 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.