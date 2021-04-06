MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and $1.37 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 69.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

