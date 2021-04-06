Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MPFRF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

