Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGDPF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

