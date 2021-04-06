Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 133,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,367,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

