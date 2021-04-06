Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 13,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

