Mark Rohald Buys 10,000 Shares of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) insider Mark Rohald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,900.00 ($8,500.00).
Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Rohald purchased 10,000 shares of Cluey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($8,285.71).
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Rohald purchased 13,244 shares of Cluey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,839.82 ($11,314.16).
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Rohald purchased 5,000 shares of Cluey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,790.00 ($4,850.00).
Cluey Company Profile
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Cluey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.