Marks Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. 69,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,026. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

