Marks Wealth LLC Invests $19.51 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,505,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,970. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

