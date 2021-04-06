Marks Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,840,000. iShares Transportation Average ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,578 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

