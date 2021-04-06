Marks Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,146,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $210.17 and a one year high of $382.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.