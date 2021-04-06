Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 67,194 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,823. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.