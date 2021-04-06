Marks Wealth LLC Takes $10.35 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,075,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 85,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,834. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $72.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

